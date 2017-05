A technician found the device Monday on a 7-Eleven pump at the station 5640 14th St. W., according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Google photo

BRADENTON, Fla. -- A credit card skimmer was found for the second time in a month on a gas pump at a 7-Eleven during a regular inspection.

A technician found the device Monday on a pump at the station 5640 14th St. W., according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

