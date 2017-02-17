Sheriff: Driver charged after driving into Carrollwood lake

A soaking wet man is being detained by Hillsborough County deputies early Friday after a vehicle was removed from White Trout Lake.

About 1:30 a.m. Friday, an Infiniti fled an attempted traffic stop after a deputy saw it swerving in the area of Waters and Himes avenues.

When the deputy reached the intersection of Busch Boulevard and Himes, two witnesses stated that they had just seen a car crash into the lake. A witness and three deputies immediately jumped in to see if anyone was inside, but the water was too deep.

The Dive Team was deployed and confirmed that no one was inside.

A short time later, a woman arrived on scene and said that she had received a call from her son stating he had just been involved in a crash at Busch and Himes. Deputies then located a black male who was soaking wet near Sligh Avenue and Himes.

Leroy Henry is charged with fleeing to elude, driving while his license is suspended or revoked,

reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and violation of probation (DUI arrest from Feb. 7).

