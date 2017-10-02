WTSP
Sheriff: Student arrested after threatening to kill students on Snapchat

Caitlin Mullan, WTSP 8:30 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

PASCO COUNTY -- A 14-year-old student from Zephyrhills High School was arrested after he made threats to kill two other students on Snapchat.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the student threatened to bring a machete knife to the school on Oct. 2nd and kill two students. They say he used Snapchat. 

He later says the message was meant as a joke. 

He was arrested and transported to the juvenile center.

No other details were released. 

