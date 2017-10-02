Sheriff: Student arrested after threatening to kill students on Snapchat

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

PASCO COUNTY -- A 14-year-old student from Zephyrhills High School was arrested after he made threats to kill two other students on Snapchat.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the student threatened to bring a machete knife to the school on Oct. 2nd and kill two students. They say he used Snapchat.

He later says the message was meant as a joke.

He was arrested and transported to the juvenile center.

No other details were released.

