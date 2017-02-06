Sheriff: Suspect break into 40 storage units in Lakeland

Two suspects are seen taking a TV from Socrum Self-Storage in Lakeland. Surveillance video

LAKELAND, Fla. – Two people took a TV, bicycles and other items when they broke into 40 storage units early Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The break-in occurred about 12:30 a.m. Friday when two suspects cut the fence at Socrum Self-Storage, 9010 U.S. Hwy. 98 N. The suspects took a large TV, mountain bikes, a trolling motor and other items.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects are slender, about 5-foot-10, and were wearing gloves and something over their heads. They appeared to be driving a dark 2001-2006 Chevrolet Avalanche with chrome trim on the wheel wells. They left heading south on Highway 98 toward Interstate 4.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Detective Cain at 863-577-6100.

Anyone with information in the case who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-tips or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip. For a secure and password-protected mobile app, go to the app store and download the free “p3tips” mobile app. Anonymity is guaranteed.

