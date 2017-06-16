Sheriff: Suspect steals guns, cash and snake from home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help with identifying a person that stole guns, money and a boa constrictor from a home in Riverview.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says sometime in the night of June 13, the suspect pried open the rear door to a home on Boyette Road in Riverview. They removed four guns, cash and 6' white Leucistic boa constrictor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200.

© 2017 WTSP-TV