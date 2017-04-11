Trey Morgan Turner is charged with possessing or attempt to make an explosive device, resisting officer, driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam).

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A traffic stop became more dangerous over the weekend when a deputy spotted a pipe bomb in the car of a suspect who said he was connected to the KGB.

Deputy Christopher Rekully was patrol on April 8 near the intersection of Highway 314 and Highway 314A when he saw a silver car run a stop sign and then speed away, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Rekully tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver fled. The driver then lost control of the car and rolled the vehicle.



When Rekully approached the car, he saw Trey Morgan Turner inside and a pipe bomb. Turner confirmed it was a pipe bomb and said that the car was loaded with C4 explosives.

Turner then said he “was sent by the K.G.B. to take out the world and that they (deputies) needed to be careful or [deputies] would die also,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bomb Squad did not find any other devices and destroyed that one on scene.

Turner was later found to be driving a vehicle that had been stolen during a carjacking in the jurisdiction of the Leesburg Police Department.

Turner is charged with possessing or attempt to make an explosive device, resisting officer- flee and elude law enforcement with lights and siren active, driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam).

He also violated his probation on two Lake County charges.

He was denied bond and in the Marion County Jail.

