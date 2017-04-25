Sheriff: Suspect cooked meth onto pottery

Omar Palencia of Davenport was arrested Monday and faces several charges. Polk County sheriff photo

POLK COUNTY Fla. -- A 30-year-old man has been arrested on charges of possession and trafficking of meth that he transported as a coating on pottery.

Omar Palencia of Davenport was arrested Monday and charged him with:

• Trafficking in meth over 400 grams (F-C).

• Trafficking in meth 28-200 grams (F-1).

• 2 counts possession of vehicle used to traffic drugs (F-2).

• 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia (M-1).

According to the affidavit from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Palencia delivered three pieces of pottery to undercover detectives that were coated with a dried powered/crystalline paste made of methamphetamine.

Omar Palencia of Davenport is charged in connection with meth that was cooked onto pottery. Polk County sheriff photo

Palencia had the illegal items shipped to Florida with the intent of "cooking" the meth out of the pottery to sell it. The total weight of the meth concealed within the pottery is well over 200 grams, which is the threshold for a trafficking amount.

According to the suspect, the amount of meth concealed within the pottery would have "cooked out" to 10 kilos, with a street value of $600,000.

When detectives placed Palencia under arrest, he had two pieces of broken pottery in his pocket, containing the meth "paste," that he told detectives he was using for personal use. That amount of meth totaled 101 grams.

Omar Palencia of Davenport is charged in connection with meth that was cooked onto pottery. Polk County sheriff photo

He was booked into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held on no bond for the trafficking charges.

"You can see the lengths drug dealers go to, to get their illegal product out on the street. Omar Palencia will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and thanks to minimum mandatory sentencing laws, he should be out of the drug dealing business for quite some time. Our detectives work hard every day to keep illegal drugs off our streets," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

© 2017 WTSP-TV