Sheriff: Undocumented immigrant attacked woman

HAINES CITY, Fla. – An undocumented immigrant is in jailed and facing charges after a woman awoke to find the man next to her.

Juan Arteaga-Orozco, 36, of Haines City, is charged with one count attempted murder in second-degree and two counts burglary with assault/battery. He is an immigrant from Mexico, and is in the United States illegally.

About 4:06 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a burglary call on Highway 547 in unincorporated Davenport. The arriving deputy then learned the suspect had been detained down the road.

A woman said she woke up and noticed someone in bed with her, who was later determined to be Orozco, according to the sheriff’s office. She tried to leave her bedroom, yelled for help, and Orozco placed both hands around her neck and squeezed. She said he told her, "shut up shut up, or I'm going to kill you." The woman said she felt as if she was going to pass out and the suspect was going to kill her.

Then, a woman returned to the home, heard the screaming and entered the room. Then Orozco left the room and pushed the second woman out of the way as he ran toward the front door. Victim two tried to grabbed the suspect and detain him, at which point the suspect again pushed victim two and fled the scene out the front door.

Orozco was inside the residence without permission. His vehicle was in front yard.

He has a criminal history since 2004 including five felony and two misdemeanor charges/

Orozco was booked into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held on no bond, and will be placed on hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

