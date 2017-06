The Pasco sheriff is seeking information on this man in connection with an attempted burglary in Meadow Pointe. Surveillance photo

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- Surveillance video captured the actions of a man the Pasco County sheriff wants to identify in connection with an attempted burglary.

The reported attempt occurred at 11:08 a.m. June 7 in the Meadow Pointe development.

If you have any info on the case, call the sheriff's tips line at 1-800-706-2488

