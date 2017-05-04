Severed finger one of few clues to woman missing since 1998

Diane Augat, then 40 years old, was last seen leaving her home on April 10, 1998, according to the sheriff's office. She was never seen or heard from again. Pasco sheriff photo

HUDSON, Fla. -- A woman who went missing in 1998, and whose finger was found days after her disappearance, is the subject of a cold case from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Diane Augat, then 40 years old, was last seen leaving her home on April 10, 1998, according to the sheriff's office. She was never seen or heard from again.

She was reported missing by her mother six days later, the same day one of Augat's severed fingers was found near the intersection of US Highway 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson. A fingerprint confirmed that the finger belonged to Augat.

Then, a bag of her folded clothes was found in an Odessa convenience store's outdoor freezer case a week later, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Times also reported that a week after she was reported missing, her mother, Mildred Young, got a phone call that went to the answering machine.

Young said in the message her daughter said, "Help, help." The there was sound background noise, and she could hear Augat say, "Hey, gimme that." That's all there was to the message.

The number on the Caller ID box said the call came from something called Starlight. When the family tried to call the number back, no one answered.

If you have any information please contact Sergeant Hatcher at jhatcher@pascosheriff.org, Detective Koenig at tkoenig@pascosheriff.org, or Detective Harris at tharris@pascosheriff.org.

To be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward, please contact the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 1-800-873-TIPS or click here to submit the tip online.

