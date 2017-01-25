Sheriff's office: Children found in backseat of overdosed couple's S.U.V.

William Ballard and Delaney Crissinger (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two infants were found in the back of a S.U.V. as two adults were found sleeping in the front after overdosing in a Sarasota gas station parking lot.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested William Ballard, 36, and Delaney Crissinger, 32, on January 19 who were discovered passed out in a black S.U.V. at the Texaco gas station at 19 East Road.

While Ballard and Crissinger were nodding out, two children, ages 5 months and 18 months, were sitting in car seats while the vehicle's engine was running.

Crissinger allegedly fell asleep with a clear baggy of methamphetamine in her hand. Deputies also found a loaded syringe next to a container of baby formula on the vehicle's floorboard.

A further search of the car revealed more methamphetamine, fetaynyl, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects face child neglect charges. Ballard was also charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license. Crissinger was charged with possession of methamphetamine and narcotics equipment.

Ballard is being held on $30,120 bond. Crissinger is held on $17,000 bond.

