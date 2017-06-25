Shooting at Adventure Islands' parking lot reported as 'accidental discharge'

Automatic Gun (Photo: Stefano Garau, Stefano Garau)

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department confirmed a shooting that happened in the Adventure Islands' theme park parking lot Sunday.

Tampa PD is currently investigating the incident, but the shooting is being reportedly called an 'accidental discharge.'

According to police, a fight broke out amongst a few people when the gun was fired.

There were no reported injuries from the scene.

