Police: 17 people shot at Little Rock night club

Alicia Pekema , KTHV 7:34 AM. EDT July 01, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting at a downtown night club.

They say multiple people were shooting in an exchange of gunfire during the Finese2Tymes concert.

Little Rock Police say 17 people were shot. One person is in critical condition. Others were injured while trying to get out of the club. The injured have been taken to area hospitals.

No one has died.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

Little Rock Police say this was not an active shooter, nor a terror attack- they believe it was just a dispute between two groups inside this club.

