ORLANDO, FLA - Police have shut down a section of South Kirkman Road after a car pursuit led to shots fired at an Orlando police officer.

WKMG reports that the Orlando Police Department two vehicles were engulfed in flames after suspects shot at an officer near Jackson Street and crashed on Kirkman Road.

Orlando Police tweeted that no officers were hurt and no officers fired their weapons.

A witness told WKMG in Orlando that she saw a man run from one of the vehicles involved in the crash after he was struck by a police SUV, got up, and was hit again by another Orlando Police Department vehicle.

Authorities say multiple suspects are in custody.

Officials say South Kirkman was shut down from south of State Road 408 to Washington Street for an investigation. A detour is being established at Pine Hills Road or Powers Drive as an alternate route.

