Naked man shoots at neighbor in early-morning dispute over dog

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of a 71-year-old man charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded in the early morning hours to an Orange City woman who said she went to confront her neighbor, Robert Mosher, about a dog that was loose on her property.

Mosher told deputies that he was asleep when he, "heard someone kicking and pounding on his front door."

He said that he grabbed a 9 mm handgun and went to check on the noise. He said he saw a shadow through the front window and accidentally fired a shot through the window.

After the first shot, Mosher said he opened the door, saw a female running down the driveway, yelling, and he fired another round toward her as she ran.

The victim told deputies that she ran home and called the police.

She initially thought she had been shot, but later discovered the cuts on her arm were from flying pieces of glass. She refused medical attention.

Mosher was transported to Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was released later Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond.

