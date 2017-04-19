WTSP
Should a church have a police force?

10News WTSP reporter Eric Glasser checks with large churches to see if they would want their own security forces.

Eric Glasser , WTSP 2:05 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

In Alabama, Briarwood Presbyterian Church -- a megachurch with thousands of members -- is asking the state legislature for special permission to create the nation's first-ever, church-run police force.

A public police department, specifically hired to patrol the church with full law enforcement training, certification and authority.

So, we asked people in our area what they think of the idea.

Opponents say it's a clear violation of church and state.

Proponents say it would allow police to better familiarize themselves with the people they protect.

We're speaking with one of the largest megachurches in our area, and you might be surprised by their take on it as well.

What do you think of the idea?
 

