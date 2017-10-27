Shower trailer mission is almost within reach

(Photo: Lewis, Bobby)

The top of Chrissy Jenkins’ website has a Bible verse that sums up her mission in one sentence:

"FOR THE NEEDY SHALL NOT ALWAYS BE FORGOTTEN... PSALM 9:18”

She identified a need and is hoping to make up ground on a solution this weekend.

“I started doing research and found out that we have no mobile showers here in the Tampa Bay area,” she said. “God has laid it on my heart to start this ministry and it’s blossomed from there.”

She received non-profit status in May and Showered and Empowered took off. Now she needs the funding to make a mobile shower trailer a reality.

“It’s going to add dignity to their lives,” said Amazing Love shelter co-founder Barbara Killeen. “You always feel better after you’d had a shower.”

According to Chrissy, there approximately 1,800 homeless people in Hillsborough county and approximately 2,500 in Pinellas county.”

“It’s for a good cause,” said Eric Minick, who gave $10 to Chrissy for her fundraising efforts. He was homeless just three months ago. “I’ve been there.”

A company in New York will manufacture the trailer once she has a down payment. Her goals is to have the trailer ready to service the homeless community by the end of 2018.

Tampa radio station 102.5 The Bone, Southwest Airlines and Tampa Homeless Outreach are just a few of the donors who have gotten behind Chrissy’s mission. A motorcycle benefit ride fundraiser will be held Sunday, October 29 at Quaker Steak and Lube (10400 49th St N, Clearwater, FL 33762). The event will feature raffles, prizes and auction. All proceeds will go towards the purchase of the trailer.

Chrissy hopes to get the first trailer in working order and hopefully, someday, expand beyond the Tampa Bay area.





