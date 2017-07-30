'Siesta Key' premiere party canceled as show is protested

The premiere watch party in Sarasota for the new MTV series "Siesta Key" has been canceled, according to a newspaper report.

Our news partners at WWSB say the party had been planned for Monday.

The show will air at 10 p.m. Monday on MTV.

A Facebook group named "Boycott Siesta Key MTV" has been protesting the series because it features Alex Kompothecras, who is reportedly friends with one or more of the men shown in a recent video showing a shark being dragged behind a boat.

Kompothecras is the son of Gary Kompothecras, the chiropractor behind the 1-800-ASK-GARY ads, according to The Tampa Bay Times. The father is listed as an executive producer on the show.

"Boycott Siesta Key MTV" says on its page it was told the premiere was canceled because of threats to Alex Kompothecras. The group added that it is not affiliated with protests and is not organizing any.

