'Siesta Key' reality star reportedly assaulted near Tampa bar

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Cast of Siesta Key attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: David Crotty, 2017 Patrick McMullan)

TAMPA -- A night out in South Tampa turned into a busted lip for one well-known person in the community.

22-year-old Alex Kompothecras, the reality show star known for his role in MTV's Siesta Key, was reportedly struck with a closed fist in the mouth by an unknown suspect who quickly ran away after the incident.

The incident happened near Macdintons, a bar located at 405 Howard Ave. S. on September 14.

Kompothecras was left with a busted lip and was slightly bleeding from the left side of the mouth, according to the Tampa Police Department.

He could not adequately identify the suspect involved, however, and he has decided not to press charges. He refused further medical treatment.

