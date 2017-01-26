SILVER ALERT: 78-year-old woman missing in Polk County

POLK COUNTY -- Authorities are looking for a missing 78-year-old Davenport woman who might have Alzheimer's disease.

The sheriff's office says Margaret Ryan left her home on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 11:30 a.m. in her black Toyota Camry with the Florida handicap tag "Y6KXN."

She was last seen wearing a white and blue blouse.

She is described as 5'6" and approximately 140 lbs.

A press release said Ryan is exhibiting signs of Alzheimer's but has not medically been diagnosed, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office said this behavior is not usual for Ryan, because she normally returns after a couple of hours.

If you see her, please notify the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

