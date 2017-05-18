Silver Alert issued for Lake Wales man

Robert Weimer

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for missing and endangered 78-year-old Ronald Weimer.

Weimer was last seen by his wife at his home in the 4700 block Cypress Drive in Lake Wales, around 3 p.m. Thursday. He left in his vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord Silver 4-door with a Florida tag, N277GP.

Weimer is medically diagnosed with dementia and diabetes and is overdue for his insulin.

He has gray hair, blue eyes, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5-foot-8.

If you see Ronald Weimer, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (863) 298-6200 or Detective Maria Sorenson at (863) 287-7441

© 2017 WTSP-TV