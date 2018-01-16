Silver Alert issued for Lakeland man

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old Lakeland man who has Alzheimer's.
John Henry Shiver was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeland Regional Health.
Along with Alzheimer's, he is insulin dependent.
He is 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, black velcro sneakers and a navy blue CSX jacket.
He is driving a silver 2009 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Florida tag J212MG.
If you have any information, please contact Detective McLeod at (863) 287-4562 or the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (863) 298-6200.
