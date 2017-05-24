Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Lakeland man with dementia

The Lakeland Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man suffering from dementia.
Grady Lamarr Palmer, 76, of Lakeland was last seen driving a green Ford Explorer around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle has the Florida tag 193-OKB.
Palmer was wearing green khaki pants, a beige button shirt, a navy blue golf cap and black dress shoes.
Anyone who knows of Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lakeland Police Department at (863)834-6900 or Detective Stacey Pough at (863) 834-8978.
