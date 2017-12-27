Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus Co. man

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Citrus County man with Alzheimer's.

Gordon Brooks, 89, was last seen this morning in Floral City. He was wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.

He is 5 foot 4 inches tall and mostly bald but some white hair on sides of his head.

He may be driving a 2007 Red Chrysler town and county van with Florida tage Z2XPJ and traveling towards Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 726-1121. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.crimestopperscitrus.co m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV