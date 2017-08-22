Silver Alert issued for missing Clearwater woman

Betty Tidmore

Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Betty Tidmore, of Clearwater.

Tidmore was last seen visiting her dentist at Comfortable Care Dental at 2532 State Road 580 in Clearwater, at about noon Tuesday.

She is about 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with a thin build, hazel eyes and short gray hair.

She was wearing a white shirt with blue dolphins and orange capri shorts with shells on them.

Deputies say Tidmore was last seen driving her gold 1999 Toyota Sienna van with Florida tag 379XQH. \

Tidmore suffers from various medical issues and the early onset of memory loss.

Anyone with information on Tidmore's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

