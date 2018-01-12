Silver Alert issued for missing Sebring man

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

Sebring police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.

Samuel Richardson was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

He was driving a white 1992 4-door Volvo model 240 with Florida tag 1988TT. There is a Gold’s Gym sticker on the trunk and "Jesus is the Answer" stickers on the front and back fenders.

He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid long-sleeved shirt with a white T-shirt beneath, gray pants, a green Kangol type hat and brown loafers with tassels. He is right handed and possibly headed south towards the Lake Placid area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Stephen Williams with the Sebring Police Department at (863) 471-5107 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV