Silver Alert issued for missing St. Pete man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old St. Petersburg man who suffers from dementia.
Kenneth William Benish was last seen at 2 p. m., driving away from his son's home on Causeway Boulevard, in a silver 2017 Ford Fusion with New York tags.
He is traveling with a white American bulldog with black spots.
He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans and a patriotic baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780.
