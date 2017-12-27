Missing Tampa man has been found

Courtesy of Tampa Police Department (Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

UPDATE: Kamil Gilmutdinov has been found and is safe, Tampa police say.

***

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Police are needing help locating Kamil Gilmutdinov, 77, who was last seen walking away from his home on Wednesday at about 3 in the afternoon from the area of North Himes Avenue and West Cass Street.

Mr. Gilmutdinov suffers from Dementia.

He is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs, and has gray hair.

Police say Mr. Gilmutdinov does not speak English and may be trying to go to a local airport.

If you have any information about Mr. Gulmutdinov's whereabouts, please contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130, or CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers may offer a reward for information in this case.

