Silver Alert issued for New Port Richey man

Benigno Fernandez

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old New Port Richey man.

Benigno Fernandez was last seen Saturday in the 6000 block of Pine Walk Drive. He is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is wearing a light colored shirt and dark pants. He may be driving a 2016 red GMC Terrain with Florida tag CUVZ12.

He may be near St. Petersburg.

If you have any information, call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at (727) 847-8102 or 911.

