Silver Alert issued for North Redington Beach man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old North Redington Beach man who is missing.

George A. Brown Jr. was last seen at Northside Hospital. 6000 49th St. N., in St Petersburg about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, where he was visiting a relative.

Brown is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 235 pounds with a heavy build, tan complexion, brown eyes and brown balding hair.

Brown was last seen driving a white 2009 Honda CRV with Florida tag 662KYW.

He suffers for a disease that affects his memory and he is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement.

