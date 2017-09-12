Silver Alert issued for Sarasota evacuees

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

Silver Alerts have been issued for a Sarasota County couple who fled Hurricane Irma.

Husband and wife Milan Yezic, 89, and Lucille Yezic, 86, of Venice were last seen on Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Ocala at a gas station near I-75. They were headed to Pennsylvania to evacuate during Hurricane Irma.

They have not yet returned to their home on Golf Club Lane in Venice. Neither have cell phones and both suffer from varying degrees of dementia.

They were traveling in a 2004 beige Mercury Grand Marquis with Florida license plate GESL71.

Mr. Yezic is 5-foot-8 and weighs 190 pounds.

Mrs. Yezic is 5-foot-4 and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

