Silver Alert issued for Sarasota man, 94

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 94-year-old man suffering from dementia in Sarasota.

Steven Brzezinski is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 165 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes. He is driving a white 2002 White Honda Civic with a Florida tag: 7356HB. He was last seen in the area of Proctor Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4260, or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), or click here to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

