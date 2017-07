The hole is between two homes in The Villages.

A sinkhole has opened up between two homes in the villages, according to a Sumter County official.

Our news partners at WKMG report a landscaper noticed the 20-foot-wide hole on Monday and notified the homeowners, who chose to evacuate.

Sumter officials say the 15-foot-hole isn't growing, but still poses a threat to the homes.

For more, read the WKMG report.

