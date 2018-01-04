Site of teen club shooting shut down by county

The victims were found in a car around 11:30 p.m. Monday. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. — An event hall being operated as a teen club has been shut down by Hillsborough County following the Jan. 1 shooting deaths of a 15-year-old girl and 25-year-old man who were attending a teen party that got out of hand.

Records show the venue being operated as the Dub D Event Hall according to social media posts was available for party rentals and had previously hosted large “teen nights” on numerous weekend evenings throughout 2017.

The venue was hosting a New Year’s Teen Pajama Jam on the night of Jan. 1 when sheriff’s investigators say the party got out of hand and was in the process of being shut down.

A pair of armed security guards reported hearing fireworks followed by gunfire outside the club and returned fire on a vehicle where investigators say the shots were being fired from.

Jyhaad Grant, 25, and a family friend,Julissa Jackson, 15were both killed by the security officers' gunfire while inside the vehicle. Two guns were found in the vehicle, and deputies said they appeared to have been fired.

Sheriff’s investigators say the security officers were in fear for their lives and do not face charges in the shooting deaths.

After the shooting, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue determined the building was last inspected by the Fire Marshal in May 2015, when it was approved for use as a church with an occupant load of 82 people.

The county says the property owner failed to inform fire officials about the building’s change of use and has since been warned the space may not be occupied again until the fire marshal can return and complete a new inspection.

Thursday night, 10News found the event hall’s doors chained shut with an eviction notice posted on the front door. A pair of pickup trucks riddled with bullet holes were still parked out in front of the business.

The event hall is part of a larger property operated as a storage facility and business park. Individual businesses can rent space in the park similar to a strip mall, but neighboring business owners tell 10News the teen club may have been operating “under the radar” in violation of their agreement with the business park.

10News was unable to reach the property owner or the person operating the Dub D Event Hall Thursday. We hope to learn additional information from Hillsborough County on Friday.

