Skimmer found at gas station

ST. PETERSBURG -- A skimmer was found at a St. Petersburg Shell gas station.

Police say a customer was at the gas station when he told the attendant his rewards card wouldn't work at the pump. The gas station checked the pump and discovered the security tape had been tampered with and found a skimmer inside the pump.

Investigators say they think it was placed there Wednesday, June 21 between 3 p.m. until it was found early Thursday.

Police advise anyone who may have used the pumps at the Shell should check their bank accounts and credit cards.

