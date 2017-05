The Sunshine Skyway bridge is closed in both directions due to high winds on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the weather-related closings for Wednesday. Click here for the latest weather report.

TRAFFIC

Sunshine Skyway bridge: Closed both ways at 1:55 p.m.

HERNANDO

Osowaw Boulevard is closed between Shoal Line Boulevard and the Pasco County Line because parts of the road are underwater.

PASCO

State Road 52 at Lake Jovita Boulevard to downed power lines.

© 2017 WTSP-TV