Small plane crash at Albert Witted

WTSP 5:30 PM. EST February 11, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two people reportedly walked away from a plane crash at Albert Whitted Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Officers are on the scene of the crash that occurred about 4:44 p.m.

