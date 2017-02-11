Close Small plane crash at Albert Witted WTSP 5:30 PM. EST February 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two people reportedly walked away from a plane crash at Albert Whitted Airport on Saturday afternoon.Officers are on the scene of the crash that occurred about 4:44 p.m.Stay with 10News WTSP for updates. (© 2017 WTSP) CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Spectrum class-action lawsuit Meanest obituary ever Eaglet getting fed Mystery surrounding Tarpon doctor's murder Danielle back on Dr. Phil T-TAPP Child fighting rare complication from flu Wrong Way Crash New scathing allegations Polk City Crash More Stories Plane clips seawall, crashes at Albert Whitted Feb 11, 2017, 5:10 p.m. Great evening tonight with clear skies, patchy fog late Jul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m. Deputy rescues family from sinking boat with help of… Feb 11, 2017, 7:04 a.m.
