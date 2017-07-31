Small plane crashes in water off West Seattle

Photo: SkyKING

A small plane crashed Monday off the shore of West Seattle.



The Seattle Fire Department said there were no injuries and the plane occupants, two men, made it safely to shore.

2 adult men make it safely to shore after their plane makes emergency landing on water near 5900 blk of Beach Dr SW. pic.twitter.com/RZt7j1Vduy — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 31, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard and Seattle Fire Department were responding to the scene just before 1 p.m.



The crash was near the 5900 block of Beach Drive SW.

