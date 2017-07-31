WTSP
Small plane crashes in water off West Seattle

KING 5:13 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

A small plane crashed Monday off the shore of West Seattle. 

The Seattle Fire Department said there were no injuries and the plane occupants, two men, made it safely to shore. 

The U.S. Coast Guard and Seattle Fire Department were responding to the scene just before 1 p.m. 

The crash was near the 5900 block of Beach Drive SW. 

 

