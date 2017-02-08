Is news coverage to blame for fewer minority police applicants?

Photo: Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG – As many police departments deal with declining numbers of applicants, some smaller forces are struggling even more to find minority applicants. In some cases, they are pointing the finger at negative coverage recently on the news and social media.

When the Gulfport Police Department published its “State of the Agency” report for 2016, the department identified the following issue:

“Despite significant efforts, we still face a challenge when it comes to increasing minority applicants. Some research has shown that this may be a nationwide phenomenon in reaction to negative media about policing interactions with minorities. We will continue to strive to draw more minorities to apply.”

“It’s just always, always a challenge to try and bring minorities into this line of work,” said Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent. “I think there are a lot of minorities out there who have the wrong impression about policing, maybe based upon their own experiences or maybe their parents or grandparents experiences, but I tend to think a lot of it is based on what they see on the news or on social media, and a lot of that I think is inaccurate … Actually, I know it’s inaccurate.”

“We continue to try lots of outreach," said Vincent. "Last year we did about 15 different outreach activities at schools, colleges, through military contacts, etc, trying to recruit minorities. We run a police explorer post that recruits from primarily minority schools.”

“But generally speaking, perhaps, there are some stories published in a manner that reflects inappropriately on the police conduct.”

Larger departments, like in St. Petersburg, don’t face the same problem because they have more resources devoted to recruiting. Of the 78 people the SPPD hired in 2016, 30 were from underrepresented groups.

Even still, they see the effect negative news coverage has on their numbers.

“I’m sure it does affect whether or not somebody’s going to apply or not,” said Lt. Gary Dukeman, Training Division commander for St. Petersburg Police. “Maybe that weighs in as to why our overall applications are down. You look at last year, it was a very violent year towards law enforcement.”

And minorities themselves acknowledge the fact that negative portrayals of police in mainstream news and social media have probably discouraged some from applying.

“Yeah, it could be the news. When they turn on the news and see the negative side of it it probably changes their perspective of it,” said Malcolm McGruder, an African-American sophomore at St. Petersburg College. “All they show is the victim being put down to the ground - they don’t really show why.”

"I don't believe all police officers are bad, but what has been covered in the media definitely has a negative effect in the minority community,” agreed fellow student Tatyana Hudson. “The media has a big impact on everyone right now in our society so you can't just put out the negatives."

“Maybe since the Trayvon Martin (shooting) incident, that was the first incident I heard of. Ever since then I’ve only been hearing negative, negative, negative,” added Hudson.

“I’m not saying it’s a bad thing because, yes, we do need to be informed on what’s going on and what’s happening, but we also need to know about the positives.”

