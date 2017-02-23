Smiling suspect sought in Burger King burglary

The Pasco sheriff is looking for this suspect in a Burger King burglary. Surveillance photo

HUDSON, Fla. -- Pasco County investigators are trying to identify a masked suspect who broke into a Burger King through the drive-thru window. And then smiled for the camera.

The incident occurred about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the restaurant at 14139 U.S. Highway 19.

Once inside, the suspect tried to pry open the safe, but could not get in, according to the sheriff's office. Nothing was taken during the incident.

Investigators believe that other people involved in the case remained outside in a vehicle parked in the drive-thru.

The Pasco sheriff asks that anyone with information in the case call the sheriff's office at 1-800-706-2488.

