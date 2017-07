JEA said a snake was fried along with a transformer Wednesday morning, causing a power outage for thousands in Jacksonville. Photo: JEA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of people in Jacksonville lost power Wednesday morning, all because of a snake.

Thousands of people lost power around 3 a.m. from Orange Park to the Westside to Ortega.

JEA told WTLV that the reason for the outage was due to a snake that got fried along with a transformer.

Power was restored around 5 a.m.

