Sneak peek into a Tampa Bay hospital's $200 million addition

(Photo: baycare.org)

A bay area hospital is expanding!

Morton Plant Hospital gave us a sneak peak of the new 200,000 square-foot Doyle Tower.

The project is named in honor of Roz Doyle.

The Doyle family is known for their philanthropy in Clearwater. There are dozens of new private patient rooms and a new surgical center.

This project also created new space for women's services and orthopedics.

Bringing the hospital into the future of medicine, there are built-in robotics and digitally integrated surgery suites.

This is a first in Pinellas-- MRI's can be done during surgery.

There's no longer a need to send a patient to another room but the idea wasn't originally in the plans.

The original hospital was built in 1966 and needed more room for privacy and surgical space. The $200 million addition will open in a few weeks.



© 2017 WTSP-TV