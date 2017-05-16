Social media reacts to memo report

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State cracking down on nursing home licenses after thefts by employees
-
Frisco detective falls asleep with neck pain, wakes up a quadriplegic
-
K9 took down man that broke into pizza shop
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
SUV strikes teen riding bike
-
Man pulled from water at Tampa Convention Center
-
Outrage over veteran being presented without coffin
-
Shooting incident at Pasco golf club
-
Alligator chases kayaker
-
North Port fire continues to burn
More Stories
-
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Russia investigationMay 16, 2017, 5:49 p.m.
-
Attorney General Bondi says man is stalking herMay 16, 2017, 8:52 p.m.
-
How National Weather Service changes could affect youMay 16, 2017, 10:50 a.m.