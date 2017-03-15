Bayshore High alumni link cancer cases, school

A group of alumni from Bayshore High School says there is a possible connection between the school and the high number of cancer and other autoimmune cases among students and staff. Manatee County schools photo

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A group of alumni from Bayshore High School says there is a possible connection between the school and the high number of cancer and other autoimmune cases among students and staff.

The Manatee School Board Chairman Charlie Kennedy says the school board has reached out to the county to meet but a date has not been set yet.

Cheryl Jozsa, a 1981 graduate from Bayshore High, says her sister died from a rare form of leukemia in 1999 and she, too, attended the school.

Jozsa has been documenting cases. She says she’s recorded 408 entries. Her records show 156 alumni who’ve had cancer, 88 deaths from cancer, 100 cases of autoimmune illnesses and 64 children born to alumni with a birth defect. Jozsa tells 10News WTSP the entries includes mostly classes from 1974-1998 with some entries from as early as 1969 and as late as 2015.

Liz Reed says her son Ricky Reed died of a rare bone cancer on April 4, 1997, less than a year after his diagnosis. Reed says another student with the same rare bone disease died 10 years later.

The school district says it has done or been part of five studies since 1990. Manatee School District spokesperson Michael Barber say the studies tested the soil and water and all showed safe levels.

