Son of local civil rights leader reflects on Rosa Parks' impact

TAMPA, FL -- 104 years ago today, civil rights icon Rosa Parks was born in Tuskeegee, Alabama.

She spent much of her life standing up for what was right, but became known for not standing up.

While living in Montgomery, she would refuse to give up her seat to a white man on a city bus back in 1955. She was arrested.

Her courageous act sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which became a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

Pat Spencer was 19, living in Montgomery and a member of the NAACP, when Parks was arrested. She dove right in helping spread the word.

Spencer eventually moved to Tampa in the mid-90's and fought for civil rights up until when she died December 2015.

Spencer's son, Douglas Spencer, said his mother raised him and his siblings by her actions and little by talking about the past – hoping they would live better lives.

"When it comes to my mom, I really can't say what she meant to my mom, I just saw how she inspired my mom to do things that she did," he said.

And, he too got the chance to meet Parks before she died.

"The moment you walked in and you saw her sitting there and remember hearing about her and reading about her in the history books and seeing the pictures of her in the history books. It was one thing to see her in person, and really it threw me back."

"The first thing we wanted to know is what really happened when she was on the bus and her words exactly is 'baby I was tired, I was just tired' and those are her words."

Spencer also said his mom taught him, there's no such thing as separation or color.

"Rosa Parks woke people up. My mom, she helped those people that really couldn't help themselves and she did a lot. I mean she did a lot for people. I know a lot of people that's in college now because of my mom."

