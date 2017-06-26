SPCA Suncoast concerned over funding, fearful of closing

Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla.-- A local animal shelter is fearful that it may need to close its doors if it does not receive the funding it requires.

SPCA Suncoast has been operating since 1964 and is located in the heart of New Port Richey. The funding of the shelter is fully based on donations and is a nonprofit organization.

The shelter has struggled to stay afloat over the last few years and have been limited on finances. According to the shelter, it has been the generous support of a few donors and volunteers that have kept the shelter in operation.

The shelter has stayed dedicated to helping homeless and hurting animals, which they are concerned they will not have enough funding for.

Anyone wishing to assist the SPCA Suncoast animal shelter can donate via their GoFundMe site.

© 2017 WTSP-TV