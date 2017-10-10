(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

TAMPA — Rena Romano was sexually abused as a child, then raped as an adult.

As the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein continues to grow, Romano explained to 10Nightside's Mark Rivera how difficult it is for a sexual assault survivor speak up.

Those who are sexual assault victims who want to speak up can contact a number of places, including the Tampa Bay Crisis Center at any time. Just dial 211.

