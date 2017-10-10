TAMPA — Rena Romano was sexually abused as a child, then raped as an adult.
As the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein continues to grow, Romano explained to 10Nightside's Mark Rivera how difficult it is for a sexual assault survivor speak up.
Those who are sexual assault victims who want to speak up can contact a number of places, including the Tampa Bay Crisis Center at any time. Just dial 211.
