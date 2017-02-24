Speedway spared after FDOT agrees to move toll road

PINELLAS PARK, Fla.— Some routinely drive by on Ulmerton Road and pay no attention to the drag strip sitting across from St. Pete-Clearwater Airport.

But for hardcore race fans, the Showtime Speedway, as it’s called today, is as good as it gets for speed in Pinellas County.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid,” said longtime racing fan Jeremy Street. “I used to race go-carts here. One of these days I’m going to end up getting me a car.”

Street was one of the first people to arrive for Friday night’s qualifiers ahead of this weekend’s big races.

“When you see these cars, if you’ve never been here, your heart is going to drop,” said Street. “You can’t even find the first place car … because they’re going so fast and there’s so many on the track.”

Opening in 1960 and originally known as the “Sunshine” Speedway, the track was forced to lock its gates after the Florida Department of Transportation bought the land to make way for the planned Gateway Expressway toll road.

Senator Jack Latvala of Clearwater fought to help save the track, first temporarily and now possibly for good.

“Thanks to the cooperation of the Department of Transportation we have figured out how to keep not only the ovals but the dragstrip open for those who enjoy it,” said Sen. Latvala during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Latvala says FDOT’s willingness to shift its plans slightly to the west now gives the raceway enough room to remain open with plans to bring Showtime Raceway back to its full glory.

“I’d like to bring it back better than its heyday,” said Showtime Speedway operator Bob Yoho.

The track has signed a five-year lease with the FDOT with hopes of getting another five-year extension on top of that. Yoho says he sees no reason why the facility would not be able to remain open for many years into the future.

