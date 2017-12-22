Spring Hill man accused of murdering his mother

Photo courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

SPRING HILL, Fla.- A Hernando County man is accused of killing his own mother.

Deputies were called to on Covington Avenue Friday to investigate a death.

When they got there, they found Beverly Nickerson, 74, with injuries to her body and began an investigation because they found the circumstances suspicious.

Their investigation led them to the victim's son, Albert Henry Nickerson, Jr., 50. He was arrested on charges of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Abuse of the Elderly.

Nickerson has declined to speak to the police and is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center without bond.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV