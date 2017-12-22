WTSP
Spring Hill man accused of murdering his mother

10News Staff , WTSP 5:16 AM. EST December 23, 2017

SPRING HILL, Fla.-  A Hernando County man is accused of killing his own mother. 

Deputies were called to on Covington Avenue Friday to investigate a death. 

When they got there, they found Beverly Nickerson, 74, with injuries to her body and began an investigation because they found the circumstances suspicious.

Their investigation led them to the victim's son,  Albert Henry Nickerson, Jr., 50.  He was arrested on charges of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Abuse of the Elderly.

Nickerson has declined to speak to the police and is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center without bond.

