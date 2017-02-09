Spring Hill man dies in motorcycle crash

A 46-year-old man died after lost control of his car and drove into a tractor-trailer early Monday morning.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 55-year-old Spring Hill man died in a motorcycle crash on Morris Bridge Road Wednesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that Scott R. Kemper lost control of his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on a curve in the road approaching Mandrake Road.

Kemper was ejected from the motorcycle and hit the guardrail. He suffered fatal injuries and was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he later died.

